The Conversation

The Conversation: Ala Wai flooding risks; Oʻahu housing policy

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
FILE - Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu
Wayne Yoshioka
/
HPR
FILE - Ala Wai Canal in Honolulu

  • City and County of Honolulu Managing Director Michael Formby on flooding risks of the Ala Wai Canal
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the impacts of the state's new short-term rental law | Full Story
  • NOAA scientist Amanda Bradford on unforeseen challenges on a month-long research expedition to track false killer whales
  • Purple Maiʻa cofounder and co-CEO Donavan Kealoha on how the tech-focused and local-first organization has grown over the last 10 years
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
