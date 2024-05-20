The Conversation: Rebuilding Maui infrastructure; Big Island gun permits
- Martha Guzman, EPA regional administrator for Region 9, on rebuilding critical water and wastewater infrastructure in Lahaina
- Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz on why law enforcement on the Big Island is denying more gun permits than any other county
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the budget for this year's FestPAC
- Actor Dwight Martin on starring in Mānoa Valley Theatre's upcoming production of "Death of a Salesman" | Tickets