The Conversation

The Conversation: Rebuilding Maui infrastructure; Big Island gun permits

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
Formerly of the Honolulu Police Department, Benjamin Moszkowicz was sworn in as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department on Jan. 11, 2023.
Hawaiʻi Police Department
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Martha Guzman, EPA regional administrator for Region 9, on rebuilding critical water and wastewater infrastructure in Lahaina
  • Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz on why law enforcement on the Big Island is denying more gun permits than any other county
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the budget for this year's FestPAC
  • Actor Dwight Martin on starring in Mānoa Valley Theatre's upcoming production of "Death of a Salesman" | Tickets
The Conversation FestPAC2023 Maui firesEnvironmental Protection AgencyHawaiʻi County
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
