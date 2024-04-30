© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Securitization; Financial literacy

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole on the latest status of a controversial measure to allow HECO to issue ratepayer-backed bonds
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on why some people are choosing not to apply for the One ʻOhana Fund, a settlement program for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire
  • Marites Galamgam, Campbell High School academy coordinator, on the expansion of a 30-year-old student financial literacy program
  • Rachel Martin, longtime journalist and former Morning Edition host, on the special twist in NPR's new interview podcast "Wild Card"
The Conversation State Legislature Hawaiian Electric Company 2023 Maui fires Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
