The Conversation: Securitization; Financial literacy
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole on the latest status of a controversial measure to allow HECO to issue ratepayer-backed bonds
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on why some people are choosing not to apply for the One ʻOhana Fund, a settlement program for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire
- Marites Galamgam, Campbell High School academy coordinator, on the expansion of a 30-year-old student financial literacy program
- Rachel Martin, longtime journalist and former Morning Edition host, on the special twist in NPR's new interview podcast "Wild Card"