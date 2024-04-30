© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How ʻEwa Beach students learn financial literacy through credit union program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:04 PM HST
James Campbell High School opens its Student Operated Credit Union in April 2023.
HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union
James Campbell High School opens its Student Operated Credit Union in April 2023.

To mark Financial Literacy Month, we are highlighting a 30-year-old program operating in Hawaiʻi public schools — the Student Operated Credit Union.

Through a partnership with HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, the program teaches students about healthy spending habits and the importance of saving money.

This year marks the first time the program is being implemented at the elementary, middle and high school levels within the same community — ʻEwa Beach.

Marites Galamgam is the academy coordinator at Campbell High School. The Conversation talked to her about how students benefit from the program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Education
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories