How ʻEwa Beach students learn financial literacy through credit union program

To mark Financial Literacy Month, we are highlighting a 30-year-old program operating in Hawaiʻi public schools — the Student Operated Credit Union.

Through a partnership with HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, the program teaches students about healthy spending habits and the importance of saving money.

This year marks the first time the program is being implemented at the elementary, middle and high school levels within the same community — ʻEwa Beach.

Marites Galamgam is the academy coordinator at Campbell High School. The Conversation talked to her about how students benefit from the program.

