NPR launches 'part-interview, part-existential game show' with Rachel Martin

Move over "Fresh Air," there's a new interview show in town. NPR is launching a weekly podcast called "Wild Card." The host is longtime journalist and former Morning Edition host Rachel Martin.

"I think I was doing Morning Edition as the host right after Donald Trump was elected. And again, the news was just like a firehose, and then the pandemic on top of that complicated efforts. And I just got to a point where I needed to make my own change," Martin told HPR.

"So much of the news feels like it divides us, and I really wanted to be in a place and have conversations about questions that we all struggle with," she added.

But "Wild Card" doesn't follow the typical interview format. It's dubbed "part-interview, part-existential game show."

In each episode, Martin directs the guest to draw from a deck of cards containing deep questions. And one more catch: the guests can turn the question around to the host, putting Martin in the hot seat.

Upcoming guests include comedian Jenny Slate, actress Issa Rae, musician Jack Antonoff and poet Ada Limón.

"Wild Card" premieres Thursday, May 2. You can find it wherever you listen to podcasts. Regular segments will also air on "All Things Considered."

