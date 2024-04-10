© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Whooping cough on Hawaiʻi Island; The 1898 Project

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
FILEElectron microscope image of the bacteria (bordetella pertussis) responsible for pertussis (whooping cough)
Alain Grillet/Sanofi Pasteur
/
Flickr
FILE - Electron microscope image of the bacteria (bordetella pertussis) responsible for pertussis (whooping cough)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Deputy State Epidemiologist Nathan Tan on the state's investigation into two confirmed cases — and eight probable cases — of whooping cough on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Artist Meleanna Meyer and filmmaker Tom Coffman on The 1898 Project, a two-day summit on American imperialism in Hawaiʻi, Guåhan, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico
  • Dr. Benjamin Chun on the rise of pickleball injuries
Tags
The Conversation healthHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
