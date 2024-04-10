The Conversation: Whooping cough on Hawaiʻi Island; The 1898 Project
Audio will be added after the show.
- Deputy State Epidemiologist Nathan Tan on the state's investigation into two confirmed cases — and eight probable cases — of whooping cough on Hawaiʻi Island
- Artist Meleanna Meyer and filmmaker Tom Coffman on The 1898 Project, a two-day summit on American imperialism in Hawaiʻi, Guåhan, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico
- Dr. Benjamin Chun on the rise of pickleball injuries