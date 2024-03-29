© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What’s all that racket? Pickleball and tennis players go toe-to-toe

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang,
Russell SubionoMaddie BenderSophia McCullough
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:29 AM HST
A file photo of the Ke‘ehi Lagoon Pickleball Complex after fencing was added between the courts. (March 15, 2024)
Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation
A file photo of the Ke‘ehi Lagoon Pickleball Complex after fencing was added between the courts. (March 15, 2024)

Do you play pickleball? Chances are you've asked or been asked this question in the past couple of years.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and its popularity in Hawaiʻi is evident just about everywhere.

At peak leisure times on the islands, there have been turf wars between pickleball and tennis players at shared courts.

"It really is going to come down to us as adults being a little bit more empathetic, patient and willing to make compromises," Honolulu Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen said.

Tennis players say they're big proponents of standalone pickleball courts, like the ones created by the city at Keʻehi Lagoon on Oʻahu. They say blended courts are only a short-term solution.

The Conversation has been sharing stories about pickleball from around the islands — the good, the bad, and the noisy. Coincidentally, April and May are national pickleball and tennis months, respectively.

Fun fact: Pickleball started in 1965 in Washington state when a trio of families created a game using a badminton net, some ping pong paddles and a plastic whiffle ball to entertain their bored kids.

The name was inspired by the “pickle boat,” a rowing term used when a last-minute crew is created randomly from leftover rowers.

Contribute to The Conversation:

Leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217 anytime. Share your comments in a 30-second message and we'll play some of them in future shows. Remember to tell us your name and where you're from. Or email us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
