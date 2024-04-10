© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOH official shares latest on investigation into whooping cough cases on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 10, 2024 at 2:11 PM HST
False-color transmission electron micrograph of a field of whooping cough bacteria, <em>Bordetella pertussis</em>.
A. Barry Dowsett
/
Science Source
False-color transmission electron micrograph of a field of whooping cough bacteria, Bordetella pertussis.

The state Department of Health is investigating two confirmed cases and eight probable cases of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, on Hawaiʻi Island.

It’s a highly infectious bacterial disease that can be life-threatening, particularly in young children. Signs and symptoms include runny nose, fever, coughing, struggling to breathe or turning shades of blue.

The two whooping cough cases came from separate households in different parts of the island. The DOH says there were no travel-related exposures, unlike in February when the state reported five cases from visitors traveling to an Oʻahu hotel from the continental U.S.

This graph illustrates the number of pertussis cases reported to CDC from 1922 to 2021. Following the introduction of pertussis vaccines in the 1940s when case counts frequently exceeded 100,000 cases per year, reports declined dramatically to fewer than 10,000 by 1965. During the 1980s pertussis reports began increasing gradually, and by 2019 more than 18,000 cases were reported nationwide.
CDC
This graph illustrates the number of pertussis cases reported to CDC from 1922 to 2021.

"I would say that the fact that there's no travel exposure associated with the cases indicates that there is some degree of transmission happening in the community," said DOH Deputy State Epidemiologist Nathan Tan.

Tan said a prominent detail about these cases is that there are several of them within three different locations in which the DOH has an established link.

"That suggests that there is some transmission happening outside of this circle or clusters of cases. And so for the community, the important take home point, is that there is some degree of pertussis transmission that has happened in the community," he said.

Tan recommends getting vaccines like D-tap and T-dap to prevent infection and severe outcomes.

However, only 87% of Hawaiʻi's kindergarteners were vaccinated with D-tap last school year, according to the state Department of Health.

"The goal of vaccination, in part, is to prevent infection but also, most importantly, protect against the severest outcomes of whooping cough," Tan said.

He said that although annual cases of whooping cough are low, they serve as a reminder to get the vaccine before it's too late.

"I can say historically, back in the 1920s, there were like 6,000 cases of whooping cough here in Hawaiʻi. We don't see that level anymore. And that's due to the fact that the vaccine is so effective."

For more information on whooping cough, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Health CareDepartment of Health
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories