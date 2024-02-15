DOH confirms 5 cases of whooping cough on Oʻahu

The state Health Department has confirmed five cases of whooping cough among a family visiting the islands.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says all five cases were unvaccinated. They traveled from the continental U.S. and have been staying at an Oʻahu hotel.

The department has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states to notify travelers who were exposed.

The DOH has identified no close contacts after the family arrived in Hawaiʻi.

Whooping cough is also known as pertussis and is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria.

Coughing fits can last up to 10 weeks or more, which are followed by a high-pitch “whoop” sound when breathing in.

There have been 89 cases of pertussis in Hawaiʻi during the past five years, with the last one reported in March 2023.