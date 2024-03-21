The Conversation: Reducing transportation carbon emissions; Hawai‘i women in war
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses how a clean fuel standard could help Hawaiʻi reduce carbon emissions in transportation | Full Story
- City and County of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland talks about the recent increase in fentanyl use on Oahu, and the other drugs he is currently concerned about in the city
- Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company Vice President Paul Silen discusses the Pearl Harbor dry dock modernization project and reflects on 100 years of building key installations across the state
- British historian and author Sarah-Louise Miller highlights the contributions of our state's women during World War II and discusses her forthcoming book, "Hawaii's Women at War"