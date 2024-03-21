© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead of Navy project, Hawaiian Dredging talks building local landmarks for over a century

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:45 PM HST
In this historic photo, Hawaiian Dredging works on a dry dock at Pearl Harbor on July 19, 1919.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
In this historic photo, Hawaiian Dredging works on a dry dock at Pearl Harbor on July 19, 1919.

Hawaiian Dredging is one of three companies driving the modernization of Dry Dock 5 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. It's the largest construction project in Navy history.

The local legacy company built the original dock 100 years ago. Its credits also include the Ala Moana Shopping Center — then the largest in America — Honolulu Harbor and the Ala Wai Canal. From hospitals to hotels to highways and harbors, the company has had a hand in building not just this city but key installations across the state.

Hawaiian Dredging Vice President of the Commercial Division Paul Silen talked to The Conversation about the company's historic projects across Honolulu, the impacts of climate change on Hawaiʻi’s aging infrastructure, and the current joint venture with Dragados and Orion to modernize the shipyard to the tune of $3.4 billion.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Business NewsJoint Base Pearl Harbor HickamMilitaryHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories