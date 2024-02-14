The Conversation: Will Hawaiʻi legalize marijuana?; Day of Remembrance

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo tracks a bill to legalize recreational marijuana across the state | Full Story

Actor and social justice advocate George Takei will visit Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin on Feb. 18 to honor the Day of Remembrance for the over 125,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated in internment camps between 1942 and 1945.

Singer Ta’u Pupu’a shares his journey from professional football player to opera star