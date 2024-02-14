© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Will Hawaiʻi legalize marijuana?; Day of Remembrance

Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST
2016 file photo of a marijuana plant in honolulu
Marina Riker
/
AP
FILE - This photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo tracks a bill to legalize recreational marijuana across the state | Full Story
  • Actor and social justice advocate George Takei will visit Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin on Feb. 18 to honor the Day of Remembrance for the over 125,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated in internment camps between 1942 and 1945.
  • Singer Ta’u Pupu’a shares his journey from professional football player to opera star
The Conversation State Legislaturehistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
