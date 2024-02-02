The Conversation: Insights from local leaders
As we get our bearings in 2024, we’re revisiting a few conversations with local leaders who are charting our path forward.
- Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, discusses future plans to spend $600 million developing housing for Native Hawaiians | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi alum Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum on her role as interim dean of UH's John A. Burns School of Medicine. She is currently in the running to become the permanent dean. | Full Story
- W. M. Keck Observatory's new director, Rich Matsuda, talks about how being the first Hawaiʻi-born head of the observatory gives him a unique perspective and about balancing science and culture | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna talks about her three-decade career as a judge. She was honored with the 2023 Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award | Full Story