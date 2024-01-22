The Conversation: 2024 State of the State address; SBA deadline
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR news director Bill Dorman debriefs Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address
- U.S. Small Business Administration Public Information Officers Cynthia Cowell and John Crowley on Maui's recovery process ahead of Thursday's deadline to apply for assistance
- Award-winning cookbook author Grace Young talks about the fight to protect America's Chinatowns
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares efforts to perpetuate Filipino kulintang music