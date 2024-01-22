© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 2024 State of the State address; SBA deadline

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:35 AM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 18, 2023.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 18, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR news director Bill Dorman debriefs Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address
  • U.S. Small Business Administration Public Information Officers Cynthia Cowell and John Crowley on Maui's recovery process ahead of Thursday's deadline to apply for assistance
  • Award-winning cookbook author Grace Young talks about the fight to protect America's Chinatowns
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares efforts to perpetuate Filipino kulintang music
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenMaui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
