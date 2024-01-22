© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Josh Green to deliver 2024 State of the State address

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:46 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters after delivering his State of the State address to a joint session of the state Legislature in Honolulu, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters after delivering his State of the State address to a joint session of the state Legislature in Honolulu, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his second State of the State address to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature at 10 a.m. Monday.

Listen to it live on HPR-1, the HPR mobile app or this website.

A full transcript, as written before the address, will be posted in this story after the event concludes.

His first State of the State address in 2023, titled "Action Rooted in Values," touched on affordable housing, homelessness, tax credits to combat Hawaiʻi's cost of living, climate change and more.

This year, listeners can expect a heavy focus on Maui's recovery from the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Plus, tune into The Conversation at 11 a.m. for a review of the speech with HPR's Bill Dorman.
