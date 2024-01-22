© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Cookbook author Grace Young talks about the fight to protect America's Chinatowns

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 22, 2024 at 4:38 PM HST
Zabrina Deng
/
Grace Young

Becoming an activist later in life was not on the radar of cookbook author Grace Young, but she proudly claimed that title as she talked to The Conversation from her New York City apartment recently. Young is in Honolulu this week to work with students at the Leeward Community College Culinary Institute.

She will also be featured in a free talk with local chef Robynne Mai’i of Fête. The two were honored with James Beard awards — and will be on stage talking about saving and preserving Chinatowns across the country.

You can hear more from Young on Thursday evening at the Mission Memorial Auditorium at Honolulu Hale. Mai’i will moderate a talk entitled "Fighting to Preserve and Protect America’s Chinatowns." Click here to reserve a spot.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
