Cookbook author Grace Young talks about the fight to protect America's Chinatowns

Becoming an activist later in life was not on the radar of cookbook author Grace Young, but she proudly claimed that title as she talked to The Conversation from her New York City apartment recently. Young is in Honolulu this week to work with students at the Leeward Community College Culinary Institute.

She will also be featured in a free talk with local chef Robynne Mai’i of Fête. The two were honored with James Beard awards — and will be on stage talking about saving and preserving Chinatowns across the country.

You can hear more from Young on Thursday evening at the Mission Memorial Auditorium at Honolulu Hale. Mai’i will moderate a talk entitled "Fighting to Preserve and Protect America’s Chinatowns." Click here to reserve a spot.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.