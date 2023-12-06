The Conversation: State housing assistance for displaced Maui families; the song of the rare ʻAkiapōlāʻau
- Department of Human Services Deputy Director Trista Speer details a recent state program leveraging the short-term rental market is targeting families displaced by the Maui fires who don’t qualify for federal assistance
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christie Wilson provides a Reality Check on a Maui County Council bill aimed at enticing owners of short-term rentals to use their units as long-term housing solutions for those displaced after the August fires on Maui | Full Story
- Maui-born Keeana Villamar discusses her parents’ journey to find a home in Lahaina after immigrating from the Philippines — which they’re facing again after the fire that devastated the town | Full Story
- Manu Minute host Patrick Hart highlights the disappearing Hawaiian honeycreeper ʻAkiapōlāʻau, with a distinct population on the slopes of Maunakea