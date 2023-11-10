The Conversation: Hawaiʻi child and maternal health; Forest bathing helps mental health
- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Medical Director Dr. Denise Leonardi discusses the Health of Women and Children Report findings | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone gives a Reality Check on the audit of funds during COVID | Full Story
- Sociologist Daniel Jaffee author of "Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and For Water Justice" talks to The Conversation about bottled water and reclaiming the tap | Full Story
- Forest Bathing certified guide Phyllis Look talks to The Conversation about therapy among the trees and bringing ways of healing to Maui | Full Story
- Cirque du Soleil's Aaron Salā discusses the newest theatrical production will be based in Waikīkī and feature Hawaiian arts and cultural practices | Full Story