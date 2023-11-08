The Conversation: FEMA assistance for those impacted by Maui fires; UH guest speaker Ai-jen Poo on the care economy
- FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton talks to The Conversation about recovery efforts for those on Maui
- HPR's Catherine Cluett-Pactol talks about the Made in Maui County Festival and why businesses still need support during this recovery phase
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone gives a Reality Check on Honolulu prosecuting attorney salaries | Full Story
- National Domestic Workers Alliance head Ai-jen Poo talks about the care economy and speaks at the UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series
- Manu Minute's Patrick Hart and a game bird from Africa with a distinctive cackle | Full Story