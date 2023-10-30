© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lāhainā temporary school bids; EPA on Maui cleanup and Red Hill defueling

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST
A view of the destroyed homes and business from the Hawaiʻi wildfires appears Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - A view of the destroyed homes and business from the Hawaiʻi wildfires appears Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEducationenvironmententertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes