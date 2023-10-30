The Conversation: Lāhainā temporary school bids; EPA on Maui cleanup and Red Hill defueling
- Army Corps of Engineers Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the Recovery Field Office for the Maui Wildfire Response, shares the timeline for building a temporary school for King Kamehameha III Elementary students
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair explains Kevin Dayton's Reality Check on the shortage of workers at a key state agency | Full Story
- Environmental Protection Agency's Janet McCabe talks about Maui cleanup and Red Hill defueling
- State Health Department Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho updates us on families reporting drinking water issues
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares what she learned from Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Executive Director Karen Ewald about the rebranded Capitol Modern