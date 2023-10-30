EPA deputy administrator visits Hawaiʻi to check on Maui and Red Hill

The number two administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Janet McCabe, was expected back in Washington, D.C., on Monday after a quick visit to the islands this weekend.

McCabe was checking on the progress of the Red Hill defueling and the Maui wildfire cleanup. The Conversation talked to her after a site visit to Lāhainā and while en route to meet with county officials.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.