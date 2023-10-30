© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
EPA deputy administrator visits Hawaiʻi to check on Maui and Red Hill

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST
fires maui lahaina FEMA hawaii house wildfire
Krista Rados
/
HPR

The number two administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Janet McCabe, was expected back in Washington, D.C., on Monday after a quick visit to the islands this weekend.

McCabe was checking on the progress of the Red Hill defueling and the Maui wildfire cleanup. The Conversation talked to her after a site visit to Lāhainā and while en route to meet with county officials.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
