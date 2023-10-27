The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Chocolate Hana Hou
- Mānoa Chocolate Farm Manager Max Breen talks about the UH Go Farm program to understand the cacao industry
- Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate Vice-President Dan O'Doherty talks about the company's history and the young craft chocolate industry
- Lonohana Estate Chocolate founder Seneca Klassen talks to The Conversation about his family-run farm and factory
- Retired UH College of Tropical Agriculture professor Skip Bittenbender talks about cacao history and hopes for the crop in the only state that grows it in the U.S.