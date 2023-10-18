© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Solving the little fire ant problem; Seeking housing solutions for the state

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM HST
Maui Invasive Species Committee
  • Invasive Ant Supervisor Brooke Mahnken of the Maui Invasive Species Committee shares positive news of fire ant eradication efforts
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra digs into the fairness of Honolulu's building permit application process in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol highlights a Maui resident's efforts to help get displaced families housed | Full Story
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner examines the Aristotle Effect and the proficiency of working groups in our bi-weekly segment, The Long View | Full Story
  • This week's Manu Minute features the tiny honeycreeper found only on Maui | Full Story
  • Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Joyce Chinen explains the historical significance of "Himeyuri and Hawaii," an exhibit at UH West Oʻahu about a group of Okinawan women memorialized for their sacrifices during World War II | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
