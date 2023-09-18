The Conversation: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce resource fair; Jack Johnson hosts benefit concert for Maui
- Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce's Kit Zulueta Furukawa on the Sept. 23 resource fair Hawak Kamay or Hand in Hand to help Lāhainā’s fire victims
- I-ON Group CEO and G70 partner and principal architect Ma Ry Kim explains compassionate housing for healing and survival — a solution to the Maui fires housing crisis
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone on the proposed water rate increases that could raise Oʻahu bills more than 50% over the next five years | Full Story
- Jack Johnson speaks to HPR's Dave Lawrence ahead of a benefit concert in Honolulu to support Maui relief efforts