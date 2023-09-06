The Conversation: EPA's Maui clean-up; State department collects pesticides for disposal
- Environmental Protection Agency Incident Commander Tom Dunkelman comments on the removal of Maui's hazardous waste
- State agriculture department's Adam Williams on the September 30th deadline to turn in toxic chemicals and pesticides
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on recovery of Maui fire artifacts for historical preservation | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check on Hawaiʻi's lack of a fire marshal | Full Story
- Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month and psychologist Ann Yabusaki and parents Jeremy and Terra Daniel on the new five-year pilot program to address this condition