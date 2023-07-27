© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Remembering the Korean War armistice; Two books share stories of the pandemic

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST
Tents at the Korean armistice conference in June 1951. Pyongyang stalled the talks by arguing over such minutiae as the height of chair legs.
AP
  • The Conversation's Stephanie Han visits the Old Korean Legation Museum in Washington, D.C., for the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Kirsten Downey's report on federal scrutiny of real estate and money laundering in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and infectious disease doctor Jonathan Dworkin have both written books about the pandemic. They will be at the Ala Moana Barnes and Noble for a book signing this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
  • HPR's Bill Dorman dives into extreme weather hitting the Asia Pacific and the damaging affects | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
