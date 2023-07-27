The Conversation: Remembering the Korean War armistice; Two books share stories of the pandemic
- The Conversation's Stephanie Han visits the Old Korean Legation Museum in Washington, D.C., for the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Kirsten Downey's report on federal scrutiny of real estate and money laundering in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and infectious disease doctor Jonathan Dworkin have both written books about the pandemic. They will be at the Ala Moana Barnes and Noble for a book signing this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
- HPR's Bill Dorman dives into extreme weather hitting the Asia Pacific and the damaging affects | Full Story