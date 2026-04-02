© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Conveyance tax hike; Operation Babylift

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:48 AM HST
South Vietnamese infants are carried by nurses after arrival at Saigon hospital, April 4, 1975. Children were on C5A that crashed. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)
Neal Ulevich
/
AP
South Vietnamese infants are carried by nurses after arrival at Saigon hospital, April 4, 1975. Children were on C5A that crashed. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on what a proposed conveyance tax hike could fund | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on how storm damage to Kula Hospital has affected patients | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the "No Kings, No Dictators" movement | Full Story
  • Sister Mary Nelle Gage recalls her work assisting with the adoption of thousands of Vietnamese children as part of Operation Babylift | Full Story
  • Former co-host of The Conversation Chris Vandercook discusses his music showcase "Sunday Sessions" at Downtown Art Center | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EconomyHealth CareHistoryMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes