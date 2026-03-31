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The Conversation

The Conversation: Immigration; Students' thoughts on AI

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:55 AM HST
An entrance to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Oct. 26, 2024.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
An entrance to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Oct. 26, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Maddie Bender shares the story of a Hawaiʻi Island couple caught up in the immigration crackdown
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Ben Angarone reports on a proposal to give Honolulu politicians a third pay raise in three years | Full Story
  • Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, gives a reading from her debut collection "Iep Jāltok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter" | Attend Jetñil-Kijiner's talk
  • Kalani High senior Anson Li, ʻIolani senior Jackson Brewer and University of Hawaiʻi freshman Mahealani Jackson talk about how AI is affecting their education
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The Conversation ImmigrationClimate ChangeUniversity of Hawai‘iEducationTechnology
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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