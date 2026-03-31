The Conversation: Immigration; Students' thoughts on AI
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Maddie Bender shares the story of a Hawaiʻi Island couple caught up in the immigration crackdown
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Ben Angarone reports on a proposal to give Honolulu politicians a third pay raise in three years | Full Story
- Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, gives a reading from her debut collection "Iep Jāltok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter" | Attend Jetñil-Kijiner's talk
- Kalani High senior Anson Li, ʻIolani senior Jackson Brewer and University of Hawaiʻi freshman Mahealani Jackson talk about how AI is affecting their education