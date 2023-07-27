Remembering the Korean Armistice, 70 years on

July 27 marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting between North and South Korea.

After World War II, the former Soviet Union and the United States agreed to divide Korea. Because there is no peace treaty, the Korean War is America's longest war.

The Conversation's Stephanie Han visited the Old Korean Legation Museum in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to better understand the history between Korea and the U.S.

She talked with Michelle Cho, a guide at the museum, about the way Cho's career has shaped her understanding of what it means to be Korean American.

Old Korean Legation Museum A postcard from the Old Korean Legation Museum.

Cho described her first time seeing an exhibit featuring postcards that Koreans in the U.S. had circulated to show their opposition to Japanese control of the legation building in 1913.

"This was a very touching moment where I realized the importance of a lot of Koreans living overseas," she said.

Cho also acknowledged that Hawaiʻi was a central part of the independence movement. Hawaiʻi is home to roughly 50,000 people of Korean descent.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2023.