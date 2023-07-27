© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Remembering the Korean Armistice, 70 years on

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST
Photo from the Korean War, 1950.
David Douglas Duncan
/
David Douglas Duncan Papers and Photography Collection, Courtesy of Harry Ransom Center
Photo from the Korean War, 1950.

July 27 marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting between North and South Korea.

After World War II, the former Soviet Union and the United States agreed to divide Korea. Because there is no peace treaty, the Korean War is America's longest war.

The Conversation's Stephanie Han visited the Old Korean Legation Museum in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to better understand the history between Korea and the U.S.

She talked with Michelle Cho, a guide at the museum, about the way Cho's career has shaped her understanding of what it means to be Korean American.

A postcard from the Old Korean Legation Museum.
Old Korean Legation Museum
A postcard from the Old Korean Legation Museum.

Cho described her first time seeing an exhibit featuring postcards that Koreans in the U.S. had circulated to show their opposition to Japanese control of the legation building in 1913.

"This was a very touching moment where I realized the importance of a lot of Koreans living overseas," she said.

Cho also acknowledged that Hawaiʻi was a central part of the independence movement. Hawaiʻi is home to roughly 50,000 people of Korean descent.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation history
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Related Stories