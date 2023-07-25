The Conversation: Research funding helps community; Stewardship fee proposed for commercial ocean users

Writer Cheryl Soon's Reflections in "Stone and Bronze," a field guide to statues across the state; columnist Mindy Pennybacker, author of "Surfing Sisterhood Hawai’i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves"; news editor Jessica Machado's memoir entitled "Local"; and chocolatier Raven Hanna's "One Cacao Tree: A Guide to Backyard Cocoa, Tiny Fermentations, and Chocolate Making in the Tropics"

Listen • 52:04