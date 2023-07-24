© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pilot program monitors road usage; World adventurer lands in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM HST
Anthony Quintano
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • Navy Captain Mark Sohaney talks about short and long-term plans to ease congestion in and out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as construction kicks off | Full Story
  • State Transportation Department Director Ed Sniffen and Road Usage Project Manager Mindy Kimura explain pilot program to implement road usage charges | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair explains Kevin Dayton's story about lack of funding for the Correctional System Oversight Commission in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The Explorers Club Hawaiʻi Chapter Chairman Mark Blackburn and photographer Enzo Barracco talk about past adventures and plans to explore Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares details about an upcoming exhibit featuring artwork of etcher John Kelly and sculptor/photographer Kate Kelly. It runs August 1–13 at the Downtown Art Center | Full Story
The Conversation Joint Base Pearl Harbor HickamDepartment of Transportationart
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
