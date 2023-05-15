© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: New governance model for tourism; What to expect when rail service begins

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM HST
Waimea Canyon tourism state park
Jennifer McDermott/AP
/
AP
This 2018 photo shows a lookout point for Waimea Canyon on Kauaʻi. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)
  • Marketing consultant Frank Haas shares details on a paper he co-authored that calls for a new governance model for tourism
  • Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton talks about the history of Honolulu's rail project and what the public can expect when it starts service in June
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses commercial and housing development along the rail line
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn takes a closer look at another tool the state has to help with Hawaiʻi's fentanyl crisis in today's Reality Check | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation tourismHonolulu railHealth Care
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes