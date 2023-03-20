The Conversation: Mayor Blangiardi on Honolulu rail benefits; Adaptive reuse can revitalize downtown
- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi talks about the Honolulu rail transit project in anticipation of town hall meetings
- HPR's Casey Harlow explains recent debates on the commercialization of our city parks | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check focused on Kevin Dayton's piece on Representative Micah Aiu and conflict of interest | Full Story
- Dean Sakamoto on downtown's adaptive reuse and why this concept of preservation and renovation is sweeping the globe
- Pearl Harbor shipyard apprenticeship offers training and internship. The deadline is hours away!