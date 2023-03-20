This local architect hopes to apply 'adaptive reuse' to a historic Chinatown building

The top international architecture award is known as the Pritzker Prize. Two architects in France won it in 2021 — not for a fancy design but for the concept of “adaptive reuse.” Reenvisioning an older structure can be less wasteful and greener.

Last month, Honolulu SHADE architect Dean Sakamoto paid homage to the Liberty Bank Building on N. King Street in Chinatown.

Designed by noted architect Vladimir Ossipoff, it turned 100 last year and Sakamoto threw a party to celebrate its history and its future.

"My hope is that our design office can be here and everything else around us gets more lively. The building here, the banking hall that we're sitting in, I really believe that it should be kind of a semi-public space that relates to and supports culture and commerce in this district and in the state in general," Sakamoto said.

"It also has a space that can host, like we saw a few weeks ago, you know, a pretty cool event, whether it becomes a nightclub or a social club or just a space that can provide people gathering with food and entertainment," he said.

The concept is simple: What is “old” is “new” again. Sakamoto talked to The Conversation about this concept of adaptive reuse and why cities across the country (and the globe) are doing more of it — preserving some part of a structure but writing a new modern story.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.