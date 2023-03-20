© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pearl Harbor shipyard apprenticeship offers training and internship

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST
pearl_harbor_naval_shipyard_wikipedia.jpg
U.S. Navy photo by Marshall Fukuki
/

The Navy is looking to hire about 150 apprentices at its Pearl Harbor shipyard. It is limiting applications to the first 2,500. It’s a four-year paid program with on-the-job training. Colette Gibo, one of the certifying officials for the program, said she was apprehensive when she first applied 20 years ago, but she was happy to get set on a career path with good job benefits. The deadline was March 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation laborJoint Base Pearl Harbor HickamMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
