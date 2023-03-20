Pearl Harbor shipyard apprenticeship offers training and internship

The Navy is looking to hire about 150 apprentices at its Pearl Harbor shipyard. It is limiting applications to the first 2,500. It’s a four-year paid program with on-the-job training. Colette Gibo, one of the certifying officials for the program, said she was apprehensive when she first applied 20 years ago, but she was happy to get set on a career path with good job benefits. The deadline was March 20.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.