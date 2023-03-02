The Conversation: Hā‘ena fishing protection may end; Catching up with 'Eddie' winner Luke Shepardson
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi details a proposed measure that would put a time limit on community-based subsistence fishing areas, like the one in Hā‘ena, Kaua‘i
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell takes a closer look at Kali Watson, the new nominee to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Lifeguard Luke Shepardson shares what's next after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational and Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen gives an update on lifeguard staffing on O‘ahu | Full Story
- California Surf Museum's Jim Kempton shares how a documentary about North Shore lifeguards titled Big Wave Guardians was produced | Full Story
- Katie Reed, the founder of the virtual fitness program "Balance," shares how it caters to seniors as it rolls out into the Hawaiʻi market | Full Story