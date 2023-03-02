Donate
The Conversation: Hā‘ena fishing protection may end; Catching up with 'Eddie' winner Luke Shepardson

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST
1600px-Haena_Kauai.jpg
Travis Thurston
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi details a proposed measure that would put a time limit on community-based subsistence fishing areas, like the one in Hā‘ena, Kaua‘i
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell takes a closer look at Kali Watson, the new nominee to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Lifeguard Luke Shepardson shares what's next after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational and Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen gives an update on lifeguard staffing on O‘ahu | Full Story
  • California Surf Museum's Jim Kempton shares how a documentary about North Shore lifeguards titled Big Wave Guardians was produced | Full Story
  • Katie Reed, the founder of the virtual fitness program "Balance," shares how it caters to seniors as it rolls out into the Hawaiʻi market | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation sustainabilityDepartment of Hawaiian Home LandsSurfingHealth Care
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
