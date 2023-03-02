Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Online fitness program for older adults rolls out in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST
balanced.png
Courtesy Balanced
/

When it comes to fitness classes, it’s not one size fits all. So how do you design an online exercise program for aging? As we get older we have to deal with injuries or chronic illness or maybe a hip or knee replacement.

An online fitness program called “Balanced” aims to help modify routines as we age. Founder Katie Reed considers herself a technologist who sought to help her aging grandmother during the pandemic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories