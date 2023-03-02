Online fitness program for older adults rolls out in Hawaiʻi

When it comes to fitness classes, it’s not one size fits all. So how do you design an online exercise program for aging? As we get older we have to deal with injuries or chronic illness or maybe a hip or knee replacement.

An online fitness program called “Balanced” aims to help modify routines as we age. Founder Katie Reed considers herself a technologist who sought to help her aging grandmother during the pandemic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.