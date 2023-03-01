The Conversation: Patterns of political strongmen; Music mentorship program for young people
- Author and professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat is this semester's recipient of the Dan and Maggie Inouye Chair in Democratic Ideals at the University of Hawaiʻi. She discusses her book "Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present"
- Derek Wroe of the National Weather Service explains the latest wind advisory
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote on solar financing opportunities for ALICE households — asset limited, income constrained, employed | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter John Hill gives a Reality Check on fireworks cases and dismissal | Full Story
- Kimié Miner, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musician, speaks with The Conversation about Nā Leo, a free statewide music mentorship program for young people ages 14 to 22