Local mentorship program for young musicians focuses on artistic growth, mental health

Young, aspiring musicians have an opportunity to work with Hawaiʻi music artist Kimié Miner. The Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning and Grammy-nominated musician has created Nā Leo by Haku Collective, a free mentorship program for people ages 14 to 22 to learn about songwriting and the business side of the industry.

The program will also address mental health to prepare students for an industry that has seen its share of artists struggle with fame and failure. The Conversation talked to Miner about why there's a need for local mentorship.

Click here to learn more and sign up for the program. The Oʻahu workshop is on March 3 and 4 — with more islands to follow.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.