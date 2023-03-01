Relief from strong winds expected this weekend

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for all islands this past weekend and it’s stubbornly still sticking around. The strongest gusts were expected Wednesday on Hawaiʻi Island.

"On the Big Island, we're seeing winds around 60 miles per hour. The strongest wind gusts — we did see one at 70 yesterday and a couple over 60," NWS meteorologist Derek Wroe said. "For the time being we'd expect to see the winds not really getting much more than around 60 miles per hour. And that will be in mainly in the Kohala area on the Big Island."

On Oʻahu, communities downslope of the Koʻolau mountains have also seen strong winds — some capable of downing power lines.

"Communities near mountains or just to the west side of the mountains are generally more susceptible to these kinds of strong wind gusts. And that's just due to the mechanics of the wind going over an obstacle like terrain, you tend to get eddying and strong wind gusts that occur just over and on the lee side of the islands," Wroe told The Conversation.

The NWS warned the winds can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult for high profile vehicles to steer.

Some relief from the wind is on the way this weekend, Wroe said, but do be prepared for some rain.

"If you're no fan of trade winds, then you're going to like the weather for next week because we're expecting a front to come on down. We have Kona winds ahead of that front for early next week," he said.

The wind advisory is in place until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.