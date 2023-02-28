Pali Highway reopens after landslide cleanup

An overnight road closure to clean up several loose trees on the slopes surrounding Oʻahu's Pali Highway has been completed — allowing traffic to resume as normal.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the state's Department of Transportation announced that the side of the Pali Highway heading east had reopened after crews scaled and removed about three loads of debris.

The department announced Monday evening that a tree had fallen into the far right lane heading towards Kailua and that police would be blocking traffic in that lane until its repair. HIDOT took to Twitter to notify motorists that the incident occurred after the highway's second tunnel.

UPDATE: Oahu #hitraffic HDOT crews on scene at Pali Highway Kailua bound where a large tree fell onto the roadway. The left lane should reopen shortly after safety crew blocks off the right lane on the Kailua side of the Pali Highway after the second tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rVJONEEvtz — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 28, 2023

HIDOT asked motorists to take alternative routes such as the Likelike, H-3 or Kalaninaole starting around 9 p.m. Vehicles that were on the Pali Highway were turned around at Waokanaka Street.

The incident comes almost three weeks after a large boulder and several smaller rocks slid down the walls of Kamehameha Highway near Oʻahu's Waimea Bay. The department closed the highway going both directions on Feb. 25 to remove the original concrete wall and begin fencing repairs.

The state has ranked highways from most to least at risk for rockfall:

The National Weather System predicts windy trade winds to continue through Thursday, with the most rain heading towards East Maui. The wet season in Hawaiʻi has been considered the culprit for rockfalls, specifically when water seeps into boulder cracks and causes them to weaken.

To stay up to date with road closures, click here.