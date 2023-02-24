The Conversation: Documentary spotlights toxic chemicals in Okinawa's water; New program hopes to stem teen suicide
- Filmmaker Jon Mitchell discusses his new documentary entitled, "Nuchi Nu Miji: Water of Life," which spotlights Okinawa residents living with toxic chemicals, PFAS, in their drinking water | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote breaks down SB1247, a proposed bill looking to build a second garbage-to-energy plant on Oʻahu's West Side | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton looks at the Hawaiʻi Department of Education's plans for a centralized kitchen to improve school lunches in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's Behavioral Health Chief Dr. Bart Pillen shares details about his new Teen Resilience Program aimed at stemming teen suicide
- State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson and Emmy-winning casting director Katie Doyle shed light on why Hawaiians weren't cast in lead roles for Jason Momoa's television series "Chief of War," and highlights the progress Hawaiʻi's film industry has made