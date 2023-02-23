Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Sen. Hirono talks military issues in the Pacific; Tips on entering NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST
Mazie Hirono
Melvin J Gonzalvo/Commander Navy Region Hawaii
/
Digital
FILE - Sen. Mazie Hirono delivers remarks at the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for Kupono Solar, a new photovoltaic and battery storage facility, which will be built on approximately 131 acres of federal land within the Department of Defense West Loch Annex and commencing operations in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) (Oct. 7, 2022)
  • Hawaiʻi U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses running for reelection and gives her perspective on military issues affecting Hawaiʻi and the Pacific
  • AIA Honolulu Director and architect Todd Hassler talks about trends in the building and design landscape
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra takes a closer look at a founder of an animal clinic accused of using a vet's credentials to order controlled substances in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi student Kaikala Spinney compares changes between learning ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, in the past and today | UH Center for Oral History
  • Bob Boilen, the creator of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, and Bobby Carter, one of the series producers, share how they find fresh musical talent and how musicians can increase their chances of being noticed when entering the Tiny Desk Contest
The Conversation Mazie HironoMilitaryinfrastructureNative Hawaiianmusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
