The Conversation: Sen. Hirono talks military issues in the Pacific; Tips on entering NPR's Tiny Desk Contest
- Hawaiʻi U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses running for reelection and gives her perspective on military issues affecting Hawaiʻi and the Pacific
- AIA Honolulu Director and architect Todd Hassler talks about trends in the building and design landscape
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra takes a closer look at a founder of an animal clinic accused of using a vet's credentials to order controlled substances in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi student Kaikala Spinney compares changes between learning ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, in the past and today | UH Center for Oral History
- Bob Boilen, the creator of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, and Bobby Carter, one of the series producers, share how they find fresh musical talent and how musicians can increase their chances of being noticed when entering the Tiny Desk Contest