Sen. Mazie Hirono will seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mazie Hirono said Tuesday she will run for another six-year term representing Hawaiʻi in the U.S. Senate.

Hirono, 75, has served in the Senate since 2013 when she replaced former Sen. Daniel Akaka, who did not run for reelection.

She currently sits on the Armed Services, Energy and Natural Resources, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Judiciary, and Veterans' Affairs committees.

“We've made historic progress–especially over the last two years–to cap health care costs for seniors, increase support for our veterans, fight climate change, and rebuild our infrastructure," Hirono said in a statement.

"We can’t stop now. We need to build on this progress and continue delivering results for working families in Hawaii. There’s more work to be done to make childcare and healthcare affordable, improve educational opportunities for all students, and support Hawaii’s underserved communities," Hirono continued.

She also reaffirmed her stance on divisive issues in U.S. politics such as abortion and gun control.

"I always look for common ground where it is possible, but I will also continue to stand up to Republicans who want to pass a nationwide abortion ban, make it easier for dangerous people to get guns, and harder for people to vote," she said.

Marco Garcia/AP / FR132414 AP Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaiʻi, greets supporters at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda are up for reelection in 2024.

Hirono previously served in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. She was also Hawaiʻi's lieutenant governor during the Cayetano administration.

Hirono is the first Asian-American woman in the U.S. Senate. Hirono attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for her undergraduate, and Georgetown University for her 1978 law degree.