Sen. Hirono talks Red Hill, Marines on Guam, the Chinese balloon and more

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced this week that she intends to run for reelection in 2024. She currently sits on the Armed Services, Energy and Natural Resources, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Judiciary, and Veterans' Affairs committees.

She was also just named chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, tasked with overseeing the shutdown of the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

The appointment is in addition to her positions on the Personnel and Seapower subcommittees, the latter of which oversees Marine Corps and Navy programs.

She joined The Conversation on Thursday to share the latest about military issues affecting Hawaiʻi and the broader Pacific.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.