The Conversation

Local architect on checks and balances for new construction in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM HST
Downtown honolulu alii place
Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
/

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is nearing 50,000. The staggering number stems, in part, from shoddy construction in an area that has building codes designed to withstand the tremors generated in the earthquake-prone area.

That was just one of the topics that The Conversation discussed with Todd Hassler, the new director at AIA Honolulu — the American Institute of Architects. He is a partner with the firm Peter Vincent Architects.

AIA Honolulu has resumed its Downtown architectural walking tours and has added a new Chinatown tour. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation architectureart
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
