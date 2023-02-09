Donate
The Conversation: International implications of Chinese spy balloon; Natural disaster hotline to share anxiety

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days.
Larry Mayer
/
AP
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. was tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days.
  • Chaminade University Political Economist Christopher McNally talks implications of the downed Chinese weather research balloon that may be part of a "global" fleet
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair shares reporter Kirsten Downey's story on renovation plans for Sea Life Park in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • HPR reporter Ku`uwehi Hiraishi follows a brewing battle revolving around a bill that would reverse a ban on development in Kakaʻako Makai| Full Story
  • Child and Family Service Director of East Hawaii Programs Christine Fliniau discusses how the Natural Disaster Hotline gives people a chance to destress and get connected to resources for help
  • KAT Charities Executive Director Karen Tysen explains the group's mission to care for and stabilize outdoor colonies as well as educate the public about the importance of Trap, Neuter, Return or TNR | Full Story
The Conversation environmentNative Hawaiianmental healthanimals
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
