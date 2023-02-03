Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Year of the Limu Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM HST
Limu palahalaha

  • Celia Smith, UH botanist, honors First Lady of Limu Isabella Abbott and researches limu and coastal ecosystems | Full Story
  • Shaun Moss, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute, partners with limu practitioner Uncle Wally Ito to involve community groups with limu research for fisheries | Full Story
  • Ikaika Rogerson of the Waimānalo Limu Hui leads education efforts to restore limu patches on the Windward side of O'ahu | Full Story
  • Kahoʻolawe limu survey hopes to improve ecosystem affected by military bombing | Full Story
The Conversation University of Hawai‘ienvironmentNative Hawaiianmarine biology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
