The Conversation: FBI scam warnings; Flooding impacts in Maui County
- FBI Agent-in-Charge Steven Merrill gives an update on recruiting efforts as well as sextortion scams and other schemes targeting Hawaiʻi residents
- Molokaʻi farmer and University of Hawaiʻi agricultural researcher Glenn Teves shares some of the impacts he's seen after recent storms and flooding across Maui County
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair looks at efforts to get the State to be more transparent about the deaths of inmates in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi spotlights a Native Hawaiian girls soccer team getting ready for international competition
- The Popolo Project Executive Director Akieme Glenn discusses the upcoming Honolulu African-American Film Festival and Black history in Hawaiʻi