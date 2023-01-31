Honolulu film festival highlights Black stories from across the country

Black History Month officially kicks off Wednesday. One event highlighting Black stories tied to Hawaiʻi’s history is the Honolulu African American Film Festival from Feb. 2 through Feb. 26 at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Akieme Glenn is the executive director of The Pōpolo Project and a committee member for the festival. Glenn spoke with The Conversation about the influence of Native Hawaiians on the Black community, and The Pōpolo Project's resources for educators and families.

Among the featured films is "Blurring the Color Line," a documentary about race relations between Chinese and Black communities in the Jim Crow South. Listen back to The Conversation's interview with director Crystal Kwok from April 2022.

